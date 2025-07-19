top of page

Sweet Corn Fest

Sat, Jul 19

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Every year, Minnesotans go a little crazy for corn — we get it! Come celebrate the arrival of sweet corn with some corn activities.

Time & Location

Jul 19, 2025, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Minneapolis Farmers Market, 312 East Lyndale Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55405, USA

About the event

Spend your Saturday morning celebrating sweet corn in Minnesota at the Minneapolis Farmers Market. All ages are welcome!

Connect with a local corn farmer, play a game of cornhole, take part in a corny photo-op and enjoy an ear (or two) of fresh corn onsite.

