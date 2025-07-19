top of page
Sweet Corn Fest
Sat, Jul 19|
Minneapolis Farmers Market
Every year, Minnesotans go a little crazy for corn — we get it! Come celebrate the arrival of sweet corn with some corn activities.
Time & Location
Jul 19, 2025, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Minneapolis Farmers Market, 312 East Lyndale Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55405, USA
About the event
Spend your Saturday morning celebrating sweet corn in Minnesota at the Minneapolis Farmers Market. All ages are welcome!
Connect with a local corn farmer, play a game of cornhole, take part in a corny photo-op and enjoy an ear (or two) of fresh corn onsite.
